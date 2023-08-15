FPJ Cyber Secure: Bank Account Holders In Bengaluru Held for Aiding Cyber Criminals

FPJ Cyber Secure | FPJ

The Colaba police in Mumbai have apprehended two individuals associated with a cyber fraud syndicate operating from Bangalore. The suspects, identified as Ravi Kumar Ramayya (24) and B K Kemparaju (26), were taken into custody in connection with a case involving deceptive tactics to siphon money from unsuspecting victims.

Authorities revealed that the investigation was triggered by a recent complaint filed by a woman who had been enticed into a purported part-time job opportunity through Instagram. The fraudsters convinced her to like YouTube links in exchange for financial compensation. The victim initially received money for liking the links and was then tempted with a higher-paying task to further capitalize on her greed for earnings. However, this scheme ultimately led to her being defrauded of Rs 2.90 lakh.

Upon tracing the monetary transactions, it was discovered that the victim's funds were routed through bank accounts owned by the arrested suspects, Ramayya and Kemparaju. The duo had been allegedly collaborating with the cyber criminals behind the scenes, facilitating the movement of ill-gotten gains.

Both Ramayya and Kemparaju, hailing from Bangalore, were found to have been contacted by an individual from Noida, who aided them in establishing bank accounts under falsified documents. These accounts were exploited to receive funds acquired through cyber fraud, and in return, the two were rewarded with commissions.

The Colaba police successfully apprehended the accused individuals in Bangalore and subsequently transported them to Mumbai. They were presented before the court, which ruled to place them under police custody until August 18 for further investigation.