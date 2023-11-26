FPJ Cyber Secure: 70-Year-Old Falls Victim To Online Scam, Loses Nearly ₹96,000

FPJ

A 70-year-old man named Vishwajit Ghoshal from Santacruz West, Mumbai, got caught in an online scam and lost a big amount of ₹95,864. This happened when Ghoshal got two unexpected messages, both saying that money was taken from his credit card.

On the evening of November 23, at 9:20 p.m., HDFC bank told Ghoshal that ₹44,889 was taken from his credit card. Just a few minutes later, he got another message saying that ₹50,975 more was taken from the same account. Worried about these transactions he didn't do, Ghoshal quickly told the bank by calling them.

What makes this situation more complicated is that Ghoshal says he didn't make any transactions, get any messages, calls, or click on any strange links that could lead to money being taken from his credit card.

Ghoshal has taken legal action against an unknown person under section 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. He filed a case at Santacruz police station on November 24.