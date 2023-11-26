FPJ Cyber Secure: 55-Year-Old Vasai Man Duped Of ₹37 Lakh In Airline Ticket Booking Fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: 55-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹37 Lakh In Airline Ticket Booking Fraud | FPJ

A 55-year-old man was duped by scammers to the tune of Rs 37 lakh by promising him returns on prepaid tasks of airline ticket booking.

Details of case

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Vasai. On September 24, while the victim was checking his Facebook account he came across an advertisement of an airlines ticket booking company.



The advertisement claimed an opportunity to earn Rs 500 to Rs 1000 per day by booking tickets for various companies. The victim subsequently contacted the advertisers and was informed that the company engages in promoting airline companies by booking tickets on their behalf. In return, a commission is offered on behalf of the airline companies.



After the victim agreed to join, the next day he was given a trial task by the company of booking airline tickets for which the victim had received Rs 800 from the company. On September 26, the company officials asked the victim to recharge Rs10,000 for ticket booking. The victim followed the instructions and on completion of task, he received Rs 7990 as commission.



Later, the victim was asked to pay Rs 37.47 lakh in around ten transactions to earn more commission. When the victim asked for his commission, the scammers told him to pay more money. The victim then realised that he had been duped and approached the police.

FIR registered



The police has registered a case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and 66C (identity theft), and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.