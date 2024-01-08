FPJ Cyber Secure: 60-Year-Old Mumbai Man Loses ₹1.07 Lakh In Online Scam; Case Filed

Representational Image | File

A 60-year-old, Kantilal Patel, fell victim to an online fraud, losing ₹1.07 lakhs. The accused hacked into his mobile phone, accessed his bank account details, and withdrew ₹1,07,800.

The victim has two bank accounts linked with the same mobile number

According to the FIR, Kantilal Patel, an employee with a company, resides in Dahisar East. He owns a Google Pixel-6 mobile phone with a Jio company SIM card and maintains two bank accounts, one with the Bank of Baroda, Ashokvan Branch, and another with Union Bank, Ashokvan Branch. He registered the same mobile number with both banks.

The victim immediately froze his account after unauthorized transactions

On January 2, at 10:00 AM, Shah received three notifications from his banks indicating three unauthorized transactions and subsequent withdrawals. The fraudster managed to withdraw ₹7,800 from his Bank of Baroda account and ₹95,000 along with ₹5,000 from his Union Bank accounts. He promptly visited both banks and froze his bank accounts.

The victim believes his phone number has been compromised

Patel claimed that he never shared his banking details with anyone. He believes that his mobile phone was compromised, leading to unauthorized access and subsequent withdrawals from his accounts. Consequently, Patel complained about an unidentified individual under Section 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, at Dahisar Police Station on January 5. Despite attempts by FPJ to contact Patel for further details, he remained unanswerable.