 FPJ Cyber Secure: 60-Year-Old Mumbai Man Loses ₹1.07 Lakh In Online Scam; Case Filed
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Cyber Secure: 60-Year-Old Mumbai Man Loses ₹1.07 Lakh In Online Scam; Case Filed

FPJ Cyber Secure: 60-Year-Old Mumbai Man Loses ₹1.07 Lakh In Online Scam; Case Filed

The victim received three notifications from his banks indicating three unauthorized transactions and subsequent withdrawals. The fraudster managed to withdraw ₹1,07,800 from the victim's bank.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | File

A 60-year-old, Kantilal Patel, fell victim to an online fraud, losing ₹1.07 lakhs. The accused hacked into his mobile phone, accessed his bank account details, and withdrew ₹1,07,800.

The victim has two bank accounts linked with the same mobile number 

According to the FIR, Kantilal Patel, an employee with a company, resides in Dahisar East. He owns a Google Pixel-6 mobile phone with a Jio company SIM card and maintains two bank accounts, one with the Bank of Baroda, Ashokvan Branch, and another with Union Bank, Ashokvan Branch. He registered the same mobile number with both banks.

The victim immediately froze his account after unauthorized transactions

On January 2, at 10:00 AM, Shah received three notifications from his banks indicating three unauthorized transactions and subsequent withdrawals. The fraudster managed to withdraw ₹7,800 from his Bank of Baroda account and ₹95,000 along with ₹5,000 from his Union Bank accounts. He promptly visited both banks and froze his bank accounts. 

The victim believes his phone number has been compromised

Patel claimed that he never shared his banking details with anyone. He believes that his mobile phone was compromised, leading to unauthorized access and subsequent withdrawals from his accounts. Consequently, Patel complained about an unidentified individual under Section 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, at Dahisar Police Station on January 5. Despite attempts by FPJ to contact Patel for further details, he remained unanswerable.  

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: 20-Year-Old Gwalior Man Arrested In ₹90 Lakh SIM Card Fraud Case By Mumbai...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Over 7500 People Run For Holistic Well-Being In Powai

Mumbai: Over 7500 People Run For Holistic Well-Being In Powai

Mumbai: Commuter Falls Off Moving Local Train At Masjid Station, Alert Railway Pointsman Saves His...

Mumbai: Commuter Falls Off Moving Local Train At Masjid Station, Alert Railway Pointsman Saves His...

Mumbai: Dharavi Residents Visit Mahim Dargah, Pray For Speedy Redevelopment Of The Area

Mumbai: Dharavi Residents Visit Mahim Dargah, Pray For Speedy Redevelopment Of The Area

Mumbai Crime: Probe Launched After 'Fake' Letter Levels Rape Allegations Against Police Officers

Mumbai Crime: Probe Launched After 'Fake' Letter Levels Rape Allegations Against Police Officers

Mumbai Masala: Time To Tackle The Hawker Mafias

Mumbai Masala: Time To Tackle The Hawker Mafias