 FPJ Cyber Secure: 23-Year-Old Loses ₹9.66 Lakh In Like-A-Video Ponzi Scheme
The scammers promised double returns on the money invested and over seven months, induced him to pay them money in as many as 34 transactions.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Sunday, January 14, 2024, 10:39 PM IST
A 23-year-old man was recently tricked by scammers to subscribe to the like a video and earn scheme and was duped to the tune of Rs9.66 lakh. The scammers promised double returns on the money invested and over seven months, induced him to pay them money in as many as 34 transactions.

Details of fraud

According to the police, the complainant residing in Kharghar and originally from Telangana, received a Telegram app link on his phone from an unknown mobile number on May 19, 2023. The link mentioned a part-time earning opportunity.

The message stated that the victim would have to like certain videos after which he would get double the invested money. After clicking the link, the man was directed to a task group on Telegram where he initially received some money after completing of some online prepaid tasks. Later over seven months, the victim invested Rs9.66 lakh in different bank accounts provided by the scammers in 34 transactions.

Later when he demanded his profits, the scammers directed him to invest more money to receive his previous earnings. The victim realised that he had been duped and approached the police. He has provided the contact numbers and the beneficiary account details to the police.

Case registered

A case was registered by the police on Friday under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

