FPJ Cyber Secure: Mobile Accessories Seller Falls Prey To Facebook Ad Fraud; Loses ₹7.45 Lakh In Trade Box Scam | Representational Image

Cyber fraudsters have placed a mobile accessories seller in a precarious situation, after he fell victim to the fraudsters who duped him of Rs 7.45 lakh. Complainant Bhagaram Prajapati (32) came across a Facebook post promoting auto trading and promising increased profits. Intrigued, Prajapati clicked on an advertisement of Trade Box Company and invested in it, expecting attractive returns.

How Prajapati got duped

Following the link, he submitted his details, which led to contact with a girl named Druti Shah through WhatsApp. Shah identified herself as an executive of the Trade Box company and provided Prajapati with a chart outlining pocket ratios and deposit specifications. Reassured, Prajapati was instructed to open a demat account and invest.

Trusting the accused, Prajapati transferred Rs 7.45 lakh to the mentioned bank account in six transactions. When he inquired about his money, Shah initially claimed that it had not been deposited. After this, she stopped the conversation, causing Prajapati to realize that he had been deceived.

Victim files complaint with Nagpada Police

By registering a complaint with Nagpada Police, an investigation into this cyber fraud case was initiated, and an FIR was registered against the unknown culprit. The incident highlights the prevalence of online scams and the need for vigilance when engaging in financial transactions through social media platforms.