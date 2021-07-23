FPJ Anniversary: Nine communities that made Mumbai the jewel it is today





Muslims began settling in Bombay as early as the beginning of the 18th century, in Mahim, the northernmost of the seven original islands making Bombay. They were attracted to Bombay by the maritime nature of its European occupants, settled there and amassed wealth first as ship’s masters and sailors, and then as merchants and shipowners The great success stories of Bombay magnates include those made by Konkani Muslim families, such as the Kurs, the Roghays, and the Ghattays, who entered the China trade and also traded in pearls with Madras.



Konkani Muslims later on settled in the eastern part of the native quarter of Bombay, near where the Jama Masjid was built around Dongri fort.





Pathare Prabhus



The small community of Pathare Prabhu was dominant till the mid 19th century. Among the earliest immigrants to the city, they were administrators and clerks during the Maratha rule and later during the earlier days of British occupation. Though they were not prominent names in business, they were cultural trend-setters in clothing fashions and the performing arts.



The community of Pathare Prabhus is also one of the oldest that came to Mumbai from Gujarat during the time of the Silaharas in the 13th century. Along with other groups like the Palshikar Brahmins and the Panchkalshis, the Pathare Pradbhus were the first migrants to the city, having come to the islands in the 13th century along with king Bhimdev. Except under the Portuguese, they always held high administrative jobs in the government. They amassed wealth and became property owners in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries. They were the most advanced community and led the other Hindu communities in fashion and dress till the mid-nineteenth century.



The city's famous landmarks such as Bhau-cha-dhakka (Ferry Wharf - Mazgaon Dock), Mahalakshmi Temple, Thakurdwar’s Gora Ram Mandir and Kala Ram mandir, Dadar’s Prabhadevi Mandir, Kalbadevi’s Shri Ram Mandir and Dadar’s Kirtikar Market etc. that were built by Pathare Prabhu community are still in existence.





Bhandaris



The Bhandaris are the next oldest and earliest inhabitants of Mumbai. Originally warriors, the Bhandaris claim their trace origins to North India, from where their ancestors travelled to many parts of the country along with the dynasties they fought for.



The name Bhandari is derived either from Mandharak ( a distiller) or Bhandar (Treasury). The Bhandaris were either farmers or soldiers. The poorer among them were toddy tappers who operated liquor shops. Some of them blew trumpets, known as Bhongulees, and they also spoke Marathi. In course of time, they took to different occupations, owing to necessity.



A book called The Bombay City Police by SM Edwards also refers to the community as part of the first force for the prevention of crime that was established by Gerald Aungier, the Governor of the Island in the 17th Century, as night watchers. The book states that the East India Company’s attempt at protecting its trade and possessions from the Dutch, Portuguese, Mughals and others was done through organising a militia under the command of Subhedars who were Bhandaris.



The Bombay Bhandaris were formed into a battalion composed of 48 officers and 400 men, which furnished nightly a guard of officers and 100 men ‘for the protection of the woods.



Due to the economic backwardness the community experienced, they were given OBC (Other backward class) status in the state.



The famous Bhandari Street at Kumbharwada in south Mumbai is a testament to the Bhandari community that has traces of inhabiting in the the city of Mumbai for over three centuries. The community has a special connection to the city: the Bhandari Militia, comprising members of the community, was the first police establishment in Mumbai (then Bombay) under the British East India Company.







Baghdadi Jews and Bene Israelis



The history of the Jews in Mumbai (Old Bombay), began when Jews started settling in Bombay during the 18th century, looking for the economic opportunities. The Jewish community of Bombay consisted of the remnants of three distinct communities: the Bene Israeli Jews of Konkan, the Baghdadi Jews of Iraq, and the Cochin Jews of Malabar.



Mumbai is home to the majority of India's rapidly dwindling Jewish population. At its peak, in the late 1940s, the Jewish population of Bombay was nearly 30,000 to 40,000.



Today around 4,000 to 5000 Jews live in Mumbai, and there are 10 synagogues in the city.