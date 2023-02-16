Mumbai: Contractor, supervisor among 4 detained for negligence after 2 crushed to death in Worli

In the Worli accident where two people died on Tuesday evening after a heavy cement slab fell from the 42nd floor on them, outside Four Season’s hotel, the police on Wednesday registered a first information report in the case, while subsequently detaining four of them, including contractors, supervisors for negligence leading to death.

The incident took place at around 8.40 pm, and as unfortunate as it can get for the two deceased, identified as Sabir Ali, 37, and Imran Ali Khan, 29, who had finished their dinner after a long day at work and had come to the spot to drink a cup of tea, when the cement slab fell on them, which led to their death instantly.

The deceased were residents of Uttar Pradesh and Kolkata, who had come to the city for making a livelihood and had been working on construction sites for several years now.

What the police are saying

According to the police, the two deceased were not the only ones at that spot during the incident. “It’s a footpath where many, especially labourers working in nearby construction sites, come to relax and have chai (tea), after a long day of their hectic work. That day too (Tuesday), many of them were sitting there but fortunately, they managed to narrowly escape but the other two, could not,” said an official from Worli police who are looking into the matter.

The Worli police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the one who had got the contract to undertake the work. “It’s related to some work where they were moving the cement blocks, which fell down from such a great height. It killed two, while there were several vehicles parked, it also was damaged due to the slab,” the official added.

Advocate Sharad Koli, who was passing by, told the Free Press Journal that he heard a loud noise and the sound of people screaming. “I thought a fight had broken out but saw the debris of concrete slabs scattered around with two victims who had succumbed on the spot. It was a gruesome sight. I had crossed the same spot a few minutes ago.”

Case against contractor and supervisor

The FIR was lodged by Sabir Ali’s brother, Mirza Ali, said the police, adding that four people are mentioned in the FIR, including the contractor, and supervisor. They all have been detained by the police on Wednesday evening. The police are also looking for the crane operator, to know his role in this accident, but his name is yet to be mentioned in the FIR.

“If he is also found guilty or known to have a role in the accident, a supplementary FIR will be added to the case. He is yet to be traced,” said a police source.

No precautions taken by contractor

The police also added that no precautions were maintained by the contractor or supervisors in regard to measures for the safety of the workers/labourers, which is added to the FIR.

In this case, sections including 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intent) of the Indian Penal Code are added. Further probe on.

Meanwhile, BMC has sent a reminder to the concerned developer and architect to take safety precautions on the site. Last month in a similar incident an eight-year-old girl died after a portion of plaster of a ground-plus-24-storey under-construction building fell on her at Chandan wadi. As per, Regulation 12 (5) of development control promotional rules 2034, "It is the responsibility of the Owner/Developer and the respective professionals on record appointed by them, to ensure that all the necessary safety measures are taken on site and its immediate surroundings, especially in regard to workmen engaged," said the senior civic official.

With inputs from Shefali Parab - Pandit

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)