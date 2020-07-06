Four arrested for gangraping woman

MUMBAI: Four men were held for gangraping a 44-year-old woman last month, by luring her on the pretext of a birthday party celebration of the child of one of the accused at his home in Mankhurd. The accused then allegedly spiked her drink with an intoxicant, which caused her to lose consciousness. Upon regaining consciousness, she realised what had happened. Immediately, she fled the spot and approached Mankhurd Police, who lodged a case and arrested them on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred on June 24, when the woman was invited for a birthday party by Abdul Shaikh, 34. On reaching Shaikh's house, the woman immediately realised there was no party. She wanted to leave but Shaikh and his friends, Hyder Ali Sardar Sheikh alias Hira, 35, Murad Mehboob Sheikh alias Raj, 29, and Mohammed Mudashir Nabi Sheikh alias Rahim, 34, persuaded her to stay and offered her the spiked drink. When she fell unsconscious, they allegedly took turns to rape her.

On regaining consciousness, the woman managed to flee and visited a hospital, where police were called. Police recorded her statement and lodged a case of gang rape. A preliminary report indicated that she had been raped by more than one person.

The accused were produced in a local magistrate's court and were remanded in police custody till July 8, said police.