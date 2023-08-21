Former NCP MLA Ramesh Kadam Walks Out Of Thane Jail After 8 Years |

Thane: It seems that after Ajit Pawar came to power as a deputy chief minister with Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), then the jailed leaders of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have started coming out one after another. A few days back former minister Nawab Malik who was in jail for one and a half years in ED proceedings was released on medical bail. Now former MLA Ramesh Kadam who was in jail in connection with the Annabhau Sathe Economic Development Corporation's Rs 312 crore scam was out on bail on Sunday, August 19.

The former NCP MLA Ramesh Kadam has been released on bail from Thane Central Jail after almost eight years. The NCP activists and his supporters gave him a warm welcome outside the jail. Kadam while in jail in 2014 and then in 2019 had contested an independent candidate from Solapur Mohol constituency.

After the Kadam release the activists of Matang community gathered outside Thane Jail from various places like Mumbai, Thane and Solapur.

Kadam after release left for his residence in Borivali. He said that the political situation in Mohol, the voter's trend, the opinions of the workers will be considered and then it will be decided which group to join.

Speaking with the media Ramesh Kadam said, "The money from Annabhau Sathe Economic Development Corporation'swas distributed in the form of loan so it cannot be called corruption. The court has granted me bail on Sunday , August 19 after eight years after examining the allegations made in this case. Many changes have taken place in the Mohol constituency during the eight-year tenure. Therefore, will go to Mohol in the next fifteen days and take information about the political situation and then I will decide the next step."