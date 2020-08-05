Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passes away in Pune; PM Modi condoles death

Former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar died on Wednesday after a brief illness. Nilangekar, 89, died at a private in Pune.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader KC Venugopal, NCP leader Supriya Sule and others condoled the death of Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar.

Taking to Twitter, Office of the Prime Minister wrote: "Shri Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar Ji was a stalwart of Maharashtra politics. He served the state diligently, especially working for the welfare of farmers and the poor. Anguished by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti."