Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passes away in Pune; PM Modi condoles death

Former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar died on Wednesday after a brief illness. Nilangekar, 89, died at a private in Pune.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader KC Venugopal, NCP leader Supriya Sule and others condoled the death of Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar.
Taking to Twitter, Office of the Prime Minister wrote: "Shri Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar Ji was a stalwart of Maharashtra politics. He served the state diligently, especially working for the welfare of farmers and the poor. Anguished by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti."
Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader KC Venugopal also condoled the death of Former Maharashtra CM. "We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Shri. Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar. My condolences to his family. My thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief," he tweeted.
NCP leader Supriya Sule said "Saddened to hear about the demise of Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar- Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. May he rest in Peace. My thoughts and players with his family. Heartfelt Condolences."
Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar recently tested coronavirus positive but had recovered and was discharged after testing negative. Nilangekar, senior Congress leaders from Latur in Marathwada region, was the state chief minister from June 1985 to March 1986.
He resigned from the post when the Bombay High Court passed strictures against him after fraud was alleged in the results of the MD examination in 1985 "at his behest" to help his daughter and her friend get through.
Nilangekar’s son Sambhaji Patil is a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and was the labour minister in the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra.
(Inputs from Agencies)
