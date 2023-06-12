 Former Maharashtra CM Joshi Discharged from PD Hinduja Hospital
He is semiconscious, in a stable condition and will need prolonged rehabilitation, the hospital said in a statement.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi | File pic

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi was discharged from P.D. Hinduja Hospital on Monday. Joshi was admitted at the Hospital, on May 22, 2023, after he suffered a brain haemorrhage. He is semiconscious, in a stable condition and will need prolonged rehabilitation, the hospital said in a statement.

