 Mumbai News: Manohar Joshi shifted out of ICU
Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi | File pic

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker has been shifted out of the ICU. However, he still continues to be in a semi-unconscious state, the hospital administration has said.
Joshi (85), was admitted to the P.D. Hinduja Hospital on May 22 after he suffered a brain haemorrhage. He has been in the ICU since then.

"Mr. Joshi has been shifted out of the ICU and his health is currently stable. However, he remains semiconscious. Our team of experts continue to closely monitor his health," the health bulletin released by the hospital said on Monday.

