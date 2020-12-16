Former Maha CM Fadnavis slams state govt over farmers’ plight

Mumbai: Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis led a scathing attack against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government during debate on the supplementary demands. Fadnavis criticised the state government on matters relating to arrest of Arnab Goswami and demolition of Kangana Renaut’s bungalow but disapproved derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister CM Uddhav Thackeray. He said CM should be respected by all.

Fadnavis claimed that the state government has been quite arrogant and the power has gone into the heads of ruling partners which was not a good sign.

Fadnavis in his speech at the debate on supplementary demands claimed that the state government was deliberately ignoring the Maratha reservation. On the other hand, state ministers are raising questions about OBC reservation while the Dhangar society is being ignored. He questioned the government over its claims that the funds have been provided to undertakings in the career guidance and development of Maratha and OBC communities.

Fadnavis also slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and ruling partners for their opposition to the three Central farm laws. He reminded that the Congress-NCP government had made amendments in farm laws including APMC act during its rule and said they have no right to criticise the central farm laws.

He also took on the state government on its much-publicised loan waiver scheme saying that 31 lakh farmers were benefitted against 44 lakh farmers during BJP led government.

Fadnavis criticised the state government on shifting of Metro 3 car shed to Kanjurmarg from Aarey colony and also for its decision to discontinue Jalyukt Shivar Yojana launched by BJP government to make 5 lakh villages drought free.