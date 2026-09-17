Former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar, Dismissed Cop Booked In Alleged Gang Rape Case In Bhiwandi | File Pic

Thane: A case has been registered against former BJP MLA from Kalyan West Narendra Pawar and dismissed police personnel Shailesh Patil for allegedly gang-raping a 22-year-old married woman at a private property in Bapgaon, Bhiwandi taluka, after allegedly threatening her with a weapon and forcing her to consume alcohol.

FIR registered after complaint

The FIR was registered at Padgha police station in the early hours of Thursday, September 17, following the woman’s complaint. Police have initiated an investigation into the allegations.

According to the complaint, the woman had been facing a dispute with her husband and had approached Pawar seeking help in resolving the matter. She alleged that on September 13, Pawar called her to his office in Kalyan on the pretext of mediating the dispute. She was subsequently taken to a private property in Bapgaon, Bhiwandi taluka, allegedly by Pawar and Patil.

The woman alleged that after reaching the property, she was threatened with a weapon and forced to consume alcohol. She further alleged that Pawar sexually assaulted her before leaving the premises at around 2 am. According to her complaint, Patil allegedly assaulted her after Pawar left.

Complaint reaches police

The woman further alleged that at around 4 am, a caretaker associated with Patil took her back to her residence.

The alleged incident came to light three days later when the woman, who was reportedly traumatised by the incident, approached Kanchan Kulkarni, a Congress corporator and group leader in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, on September 16 seeking help.

Kulkarni said the woman had contacted her through a number available on her Instagram account and subsequently showed her alleged video footage and WhatsApp chats related to the incident. Kulkarni then accompanied the woman to the Padgha police station late on Wednesday night.

Police begin investigation

Kulkarni also said she contacted Maharashtra Director General of Police Sadanand Date, following which directions were issued to the Padgha police to register a case. The police subsequently verified the complaint and registered an FIR against Pawar and Patil, according to officials and the complainant's account.

Senior Police Inspector Pankaj Giri of Padgha police station confirmed that a case had been registered against Pawar and Patil under relevant provisions, including allegations of gang rape and criminal intimidation involving a weapon. He said police teams had begun investigating the matter and were searching for the two accused.

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The complainant has sought justice and strict action against those named in her complaint. Kulkarni has also demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and said that if they are not arrested within 48 hours, she would lead a protest outside the Padgha police station along with women.

The allegations against Pawar and Patil are under investigation.

Narendra Pawar resigns from BJP posts

Former Kalyan West MLA Narendra Baburao Pawar has resigned from all organisational posts in the BJP, alleging that false cases were being filed against him as part of a conspiracy to tarnish his image.

In a letter dated September 17 addressed to Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan, Pawar said he did not want the controversy to affect the party’s image and therefore decided to resign from all party posts. He requested the state leadership to accept his resignation.

Narendra Pawar has denied all allegations levelled against him, calling them completely false and baseless. He has expressed confidence in the judicial system and said that an impartial investigation will bring the truth before the public. Pawar has also pointed to recent developments involving individuals associated with an anti-land-mafia agitation and said that the connection, if any, should be established through a fair inquiry. He further stated that his decision to resign from the political party was not taken under pressure and should not be interpreted as an admission of wrongdoing. He has pledged full cooperation with investigating agencies and said the truth will ultimately prevail.

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