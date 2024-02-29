 ​Forging Of CM Shinde's Signature: DCM Ajit Pawar Assures Strict Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai​Forging Of CM Shinde's Signature: DCM Ajit Pawar Assures Strict Action

​Forging Of CM Shinde's Signature: DCM Ajit Pawar Assures Strict Action

The DCM has said that the government has taken a serious note of the matter and no person found guilty will be spared.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar | PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said in the state assembly on Thursday that strict action would be taken against those involved in forging CM Eknath Shinde's signature.

The DCM has said that the government has taken a serious note of the matter and no person found guilty will be spared.

LoP raises issue in the lower house

Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar raised the issue in the Lower House on Thursday, saying the issue of fake stamps of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and forging of the chief minister's signature was serious.

Wadettiwar sought thorough inquiry in the matter. Pointing out a prior incident, he said that there was an imposter who worked as a special executive officer in Mantralaya for eight months. “It is an unfortunate and worrisome issue. People are watching this. Will the government look at this matter responsibly?” he asked.

Read Also
Maharashtra CMO Gets Memoranda With 'Forged' Signatures Of Eknath Shinde, Complaint Lodged
article-image

The CMO has registered a police complaint at Marine Line police station after it received 10-12 memorandums, pertaining to demands of funds and transfers, with forged signatures and stamps of the chief minister.

Shinde took a serious note and directed the CMO to lodge a police complaint.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Vile Parle Home Project Stuck For 9 Years, 2 Builders Held For ₹11.59 Crore Fraud

Mumbai: Vile Parle Home Project Stuck For 9 Years, 2 Builders Held For ₹11.59 Crore Fraud

Gokhale Bridge-Barfiwala Flyover Height Mismatch: BMC Has Only Itself To Blame; Citizens Demand...

Gokhale Bridge-Barfiwala Flyover Height Mismatch: BMC Has Only Itself To Blame; Citizens Demand...

Mumbai: 78-Year-Old Man Hit By Car Dies During Treatment

Mumbai: 78-Year-Old Man Hit By Car Dies During Treatment

Roll, Take, Turn: Mumbai KC College Fest Explores Current Issues With Student-Crafted Documentary...

Roll, Take, Turn: Mumbai KC College Fest Explores Current Issues With Student-Crafted Documentary...

​Forging Of CM Shinde's Signature: DCM Ajit Pawar Assures Strict Action

​Forging Of CM Shinde's Signature: DCM Ajit Pawar Assures Strict Action