​Forging Of CM Shinde's Signature: DCM Ajit Pawar Assures Strict Action

Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar | PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said in the state assembly on Thursday that strict action would be taken against those involved in forging CM Eknath Shinde's signature.

The DCM has said that the government has taken a serious note of the matter and no person found guilty will be spared.

LoP raises issue in the lower house

Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar raised the issue in the Lower House on Thursday, saying the issue of fake stamps of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and forging of the chief minister's signature was serious.

Wadettiwar sought thorough inquiry in the matter. Pointing out a prior incident, he said that there was an imposter who worked as a special executive officer in Mantralaya for eight months. “It is an unfortunate and worrisome issue. People are watching this. Will the government look at this matter responsibly?” he asked.

The CMO has registered a police complaint at Marine Line police station after it received 10-12 memorandums, pertaining to demands of funds and transfers, with forged signatures and stamps of the chief minister.

Shinde took a serious note and directed the CMO to lodge a police complaint.