Forget bananas, Mumbai's Four Seasons Hotel charges Rs 1700 for 2 boiled eggs

Even two omelettes were charged at the same price in the bill posted by Dhar, author of "All The Queen's Men". The hotel was yet to issue a statement on this. "Is ande ke sath Sona bhi nikla hai kya (Did the hen hatch gold with the eggs)?" posted one user. Another posted on Dhar's tweet: "Chicken must be from very rich family..."

Last month, after Bollywood actor Bose highlighted how the JW Marriott Hotel in Chandigarh billed him a staggering Rs 442, including GST, for just two bananas, the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) said the hotel did nothing "illegal".

"Unlike a retail store where bananas can be purchased at market price, a hotel offers service, quality, plate, cutlery, accompaniment, sanitized fruit, ambience and luxury, and not the commodity alone. A coffee available at Rs 10 at a roadside stall could be served at Rs 250 in a luxury hotel," Kohli had explained. The Chandigarh Excise and Taxation Department had served a show-cause notice to the hotel and slapped a Rs 25,000 penalty for levying GST on the two bananas, violating the provisions of its HSN/Chapter 803.