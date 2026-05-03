'Forced Her To Touch Private Parts': Mumbai Police Arrest ACP-Rank Officer For Allegedly Molesting 9-Year-Old Girl In Worli

'Forced Her To Touch Private Parts': Cop Arrested Under POCSO Act For Allegedly Molesting 9-Year-Old Girl In Mumbai's Worli | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank officer has been arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl in a public garden in Mumbai's Worli.

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Here's What Happened

According to the Mumbai News report, the nine-year-old was playing in the garden when the 56-year-old approached. He allegedly indulged in obscene acts and also forced her to touch his private parts. Terrified by his behaviour, the girl ran home and informed her mother about the incident. Hearing her daughter's distress, the mother immediately filed a complaint. after returning home.

After receiving the complaint, a team from the local police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Based on the information collected, the police identified the accused and arrested him within a few hours.

All About The Accused

According to the report, the officer is originally from Nagpur and has been posted in Mumbai since November 2025. The accused was posted in the police's communication and IT department at the Director General of Police (DGP) office in Mumbai and resided alone in the Worli police camp.

A case has been registered against the officer under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and further investigation is underway. The accused was produced before a local court, where he was remanded to judicial custody.

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