For a change, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis pats MVA govt for COVID-19 testing

In another tweet he said, ‘’Up to 90,000 and very few days! Increase the tests, that's the best way to prevent corona, even if you don't hear it over and over again. The MVA government finally came to its senses. Maharashtra had to wait for the second wave of corona to go to 1 lakh daily tests.’’

Fadnavis’ move came at a time when the number of corona patients in the state have crossed 30,000 mark every day. With the unabated spurt in cases, the government has increased the number of tests.

Interestingly, Fadnavis' praise came three days after he had brought to the Governor BS Koshyari’s notice that the MVA government was not bothered about the Covid-19 situation in the state. "The way in which cases are increasing here, it has become the epicentre. I don't understand what has this government done to control it? It is time to act and not give lectures," he said. Fadnavis had led the delegation and urged the Governor to seek report from the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the corona management and also on corruption.