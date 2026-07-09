Food Safety Concerns Rise After Viral Video Allegedly Shows Rat Feeding On Corn At Mira Road Star Bazaar - VIDEO

A rat found eating corn from a vegetable basket at Star Bazaar in the Kanakia area of Mira Road |

Mumbai: A video allegedly showing a rat eating corn from a vegetable basket at Star Bazaar in the Kanakia area of Mira Road has gone viral on social media, sparking concerns over food safety. The incident, reported on Wednesday, has drawn attention after the video claimed that rats, cockroaches and lizards were present in the vegetable section of the supermarket.

The viral visuals allegedly show a large rat inside a basket filled with corn, eating the vegetables kept for sale. The video quickly gained traction online, raising questions about hygiene standards at the store.

This video is from Star Bazar, Mira Road..



You can see rat in vegetable bucket, not just rats but cockroaches and lizards were there in vegetable section..



When MNS workers got to know about this incident they immediately went and ask them to shut down star bazar..



This is so… pic.twitter.com/KqUmhYVUFb — Trupti Garg (@garg_trupti) July 8, 2026

MNS workers confront store staff

Following the incident, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker Sachin Pokle, along with other activists, visited the market and confronted the staff, accusing them of negligence and putting customers' health at risk.

In the video, an MNS worker is heard questioning the staff over the alleged presence of rats, claiming that they could contaminate the vegetables. He said, "If tomorrow any customer falls sick, will you be able to take responsibility for their health?"

According to Loksatta, officials from the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) were also called to the spot. The officials collected food samples, inspected the premises and said further action would be taken in accordance with the applicable rules.

FDA steps up inspections

Meanwhile, in a separate food safety case, Mumbai's Rustom Ice Cream has been ordered to shut down after the Maharashtra FDA suspended its licence over alleged food safety and hygiene violations.

The action followed a surprise inspection conducted under the FDA's 'Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra' campaign, launched under the direction of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. According to the FDA, the outlet was found to have multiple hygiene violations, including rodent infestation, the presence of flies and the use of expired flavouring agents. The shop will remain closed until laboratory reports on the seized food samples are received.

Following the incident, the Free Press Journal has reached out to Star Bazaar to understand their story; however, once we get their response will update here.

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