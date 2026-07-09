End Of An Era? Mumbai’s Rustom Ice Cream Parlour Shuts Down After 73 Years; Know History, Legacy And Story Behind The Iconic Shop

Mumbai has bid farewell to one of its most beloved dessert destinations. Rustom Ice Cream Parlour, the iconic Churchgate establishment that delighted generations of Mumbaikars, has shut its doors after 73 years, marking the end of a remarkable chapter in the city's culinary history. The ice cream parlour has been ordered to shut down after the food inspection done by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended its licence over alleged food safety and hygiene violations.

Rustom Ice Cream Parlour shuts

The iconic Rustom Parlour has been ordered to shut down after the food inspection by FDA, which led to the suspension of licence over alleged food and safety violations. The action was taken during a surprise inspection under the FDA's 'Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra' campaign launched under the direction of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. The licence of the shop was suspended due to food safety and hygiene violations, including rodent infestation, presence of flies, and the use of expired flavouring agents. The outlet will remain closed until laboratory reports on seized food samples are received.

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A legacy that began in 1953

The ice cream parlour was founded in 1953 by the Rustom family. The-73-year-old parlour quickly became a landmark near Churchgate. Rustom earned fame for its unique handmade ice cream sandwiches, unlike conventional ice cream shops, where generous scoops of ice cream were placed between crisp wafers. This simple yet distinctive concept became a signature offering and attracted students, commuters, office-goers, tourists, and celebrities alike.

Why Rustom is so popular?

Over the decades, Rustom became synonymous with quality, affordability, and nostalgia. The parlour offered a wide range of flavours, including classics like vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, mango, pista, and sitaphal, along with seasonal favourites. Long queues outside the small shop were a common sight, especially during weekends and Mumbai's scorching summers.

Its old-world charm, friendly service, and consistent taste made it a must-visit destination for anyone exploring South Mumbai. Many families considered a visit to Rustom a cherished tradition passed down through generations.

End of a cherished chapter?

The suspension of the licence of Rustom Ice Cream Parlour has left loyal customers emotional, with many taking to social media to share memories of childhood visits and favourite flavours. During the drive, FDA inspected 16 hotels, restaurants, and eateries. Ten were issued improvement notices, while three faced licence suspension for serious violations. However, the parlour is closed temporarily until the reports for the food samples come.