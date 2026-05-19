Mumbai's K. Rustom, Natural, Apsara Make It To Top 100 World's Most Iconic Ice Cream Spots

Mumbai's K. Rustom, Apsara, Naturals Make It To Top 100 World's Most Iconic Ice Cream Spots |

India’s love for ice cream has received global recognition as five Indian ice cream creations have made it to TasteAtlas’ list of the “100 Most Iconic Ice Creams In The World.” What’s even more exciting for Mumbaikars is that three iconic names from Mumbai have secured spots on the prestigious global list.

The ranking by TasteAtlas was curated based on public ratings, cultural significance, authenticity and the regional legacy associated with each dessert. The list celebrates ice creams that have gone beyond being simple sweet treats to becoming part of local food culture and nostalgia.

Among the biggest highlights was Mumbai’s legendary K. Rustom, famous for its old-school ice cream sandwiches that have remained a city favourite for decades. Founded in 1953, the iconic Churchgate outlet became especially popular for its mango ice cream sandwich, creamy mango ice cream tucked neatly between crisp wafers.

Another Mumbai favourite to earn international recognition is Naturals Ice Cream, established in Mumbai in 1984, Naturals became widely loved for using real fruit ingredients instead of artificial flavouring. Its iconic Tender Coconut flavour, loaded with real coconut chunks, has now become one of the country’s most beloved ice cream flavours and earned a place on the global list.

Also making it from Mumbai is Apsara Ice Creams, known for experimenting with bold desi-inspired flavours that tap into Indian street-food nostalgia. Its famous Guava Ice Cream particularly stood out for perfectly recreating the sweet, spicy and tangy flavour profile of masala guava.

Apart from Mumbai’s iconic names, two South Indian dessert favourites also featured in the global rankings.

Pabba's Ice Cream Parlour earned recognition for its legendary Gadbad Ice Cream, a colourful layered dessert packed with fruits, jelly, cake, nuts, syrups and multiple ice cream flavours.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s iconic Corner House secured a spot with its cult favourite “Death By Chocolate,” a rich dessert layered with chocolate sauce, cake, ice cream and nuts.