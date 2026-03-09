India's Murgh Makhani & Shahi Paneer Among World's Top 5 Best-Rated Curries | Canva

Indian cuisine has once again earned global recognition, with several classic dishes featuring in the latest ranking of the world’s best curries by TasteAtlas. The popular food and travel platform recently released its list of the top 10 best-rated curries in the world, and four Indian favourites secured spots on the prestigious ranking.

While the top two positions were claimed by Thai dishes, Phanaeng Curry and Khao Soi, India’s iconic Murgh Makhani secured the third position. The list also features other beloved Indian curries such as Shahi Paneer in fifth place, Malai Kofta in sixth and Keema in tenth.

TasteAtlas compiles such rankings using a combination of authentic recipes, food critic reviews and public ratings. According to the platform, the list titled “100 Curry Varieties Ranked From the Best To the Worst” recorded over 743,000 ratings as of February 22, 2026, out of which more than 478,000 were considered legitimate by the system.

Murgh Makhani, also known as Butter chicken, is a creamy tomato-based curry that features tender chicken cooked in butter, cream and aromatic spices. While Shahi Paneer is a royal Mughlai-inspired dish which consists of soft paneer cubes cooked in a luxurious gravy made with cream, nuts and mild spices, often served with naan or jeera rice.

A vegetarian favourite, Malai Kofta features fried dumplings made from paneer and potatoes, simmered in a rich, creamy tomato-based sauce. Keema, typically prepared using minced meat and cooked with spices, onions, tomatoes and herbs. It is commonly served with pav, naan, or rice and is a staple in many Indian households.

Apart from these curries, other Indian favourites also received international recognition. Hyderabadi Biryani and Chicken 65 were also ranked among the top 100 dishes in the world by TasteAtlas.