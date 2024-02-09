Food On Wheels: 20 More Mobile Eateries To Come Up In Worli

Mumbai: The mobile eateries that will serve Koli cuisine are all set to welcome guests in Worli. The BMC has set up 10 such food courts and an additional 20 will come up soon at Cleveland Jetty, which will be operated by women self-help groups from the local fishermen’s community.

Deepak Kesarkar, guardian minister, directed the BMC to implement the food court concept in the jetty area near the sea to provide self-employment for the local fishermen and citizens of Koliwada. The city’s first seafood plaza was launched on the seafront in Mahim Koliwada in November last year. A tent has been arranged on the beach by these mobile eateries for people to enjoy the special Koli food.

Earlier, the civic body’s plans to set up similar food joints in Worli had a setback after it received stiff opposition from the local fishermen community. Later, civic officials conducted meetings with the local fishermen. The opposition came as the location identified for the food courts was the place where they dry their fish and carry out other work such as repairing boats.

“The fishermen had misunderstood that they would lose their land to dry fish. We had a dialogue with them and sorted out the issue. Around 10 food courts were set up in Worli Koliwada last week. We have plans to add 20 more in the next few days,” said a civic official.

A solar-energy-based ‘dryer machine’ will be provided for the fishermen to dry their fish easily and in less time. A fish storage facility will also be provided for them. Kesarkar also instructed civic officials to build a public toilet near Worli fort, develop roads and set up a new health care facility in the area.

“A ‘Mobile ICU Van’ will be kept permanently in the area for health-related emergency services,” assured Kesarkar.