Focus Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor starts ball rolling |

Mumbai: Opening the Budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature, Governor Ramesh Bais’ speech indicated the Shinde-Fadnavis government’s focus on Mumbai.

Abounding with references to the city’s ongoing infrastructure works, he spoke about everything from health to housing and infrastructure to culture. He carefully addressed all the points that even Shiv Sena UBT is pitching for the upcoming civic polls in Mumbai.

Read Also IN PICS: Ramesh Bais takes oath as 22nd Governor of Maharashtra

Metro Line 11 from Wadala to CSMT

“My government has decided to implement Metro Line 11 from Wadala to CSMT,” he said, adding information on new Metro lines of 30km, Versova Bandra Sea Link, BDD chawls and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Scheme.

Asserting that the government is committed to expediting all infrastructure works, the Governor especially mentioned the BDD chawl project and the decision to allot 500 sq ft houses to families of police personnel for just Rs15 lakh.

The highly publicised, comprehensive Aapala Davakhana scheme will have 123 clinics, 18 polyclinics and diagnostics centres across the city, he said.

Commemorating Marathi Bhasha Diwas, he said the Vishwa Marathi Sammelan recently concluded in Worli but similar festivals will be organised every year. “The allied offices of the Marathi language department will be brought under one roof in Charni Road,” he said.