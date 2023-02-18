IN PICS: Ramesh Bais takes oath as 22nd Governor of Maharashtra

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 18, 2023
Ramesh Bais was sworn in as 20th governor of Maharashtra in Mumbai on Saturday.
Bombay High Court's Acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala administered the oath of office and secrecy to Bais.
During the ceremony, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar, members of the diplomatic corps and other dignitaries were present.
He took the oath in Marathi. The swearing in ceremony took place in Raj Bhavan's chandeliered Durbar Hall at 12.30 pm.
Maharashtra Governor RameshBais visited and offered prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.
Maharashtra's Governor Ramesh Bais accompanied by his wife, Rambai Bais, arrived at Raj Bhavan Mumbai.
The Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais accompanied by Smt Rambai Bais arrived at CSI Airport in Mumbai.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Chief Secretary Manukumar Shrivastav and others welcomed Bais.
Ramesh Bais, Governor of Maharashtra, was the leader of BJP since the 1980s. He was also a five-term member of parliament from Raipur Lok Sabha constituency.