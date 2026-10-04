Flydubai Midair Attack: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Meets Family Of Injured Pilot Smit Machchhar In Ghatkopar |

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Sunday visited the family residence of Captain Smit Machchhar, the pilot who saved nearly 174 passengers on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, in Ghatkopar. After meeting the family members of the captain, Wawde expressed her wishes for his good health and long life.

Tawde visits Machchhar’s family

A post on X showed Tawde, along with MLA Parag Shah, interacting with the captain’s uncle, Kishor Macchar. During the meeting, the mayor praised the pilot's bravery for saving the lives of passengers on board despite sustaining injuries in the attack.

१८० विमान प्रवाशांचे प्राण वाचवणारे शूर वैमानिक श्री. स्मित मच्छार यांच्या कुटुंबियांच्या निवासस्थानी मुंबईच्या महापौर श्रीमती रितू तावडे यांनी दिली सदिच्छा भेट कॅप्टन श्री. स्मित मच्छार यांच्या प्रकृती स्वास्थ्यासाठी, दीर्घायुष्यासाठी व्यक्त केली सदिच्छा 🔷आकाशात ३५ हजार फुटांवर कॉकपिटमध्ये सह-वैमानिकाकडून झालेल्या प्राणघातक चाकूहल्ल्यात गंभीर जखमी असतानाही, अतुलनीय शौर्य दाखवून २७ निष्पाप बालकांसह तब्बल १८० प्रवाशांचे प्राण सुखरूप वाचवणारे फ्लाय दुबईचे धाडसी पायलट, मूळ मुंबईकर असणारे कॅप्टन श्री. स्मित मच्छार यांच्या कुटुंबियांची मुंबईच्या महापौर श्रीमती रितू राजेश तावडे यांनी आज (दिनांक ४ ऑक्टोबर २०२६) भेट घेतली. 🔷मुंबईतील घाटकोपर (पूर्व) येथील 'धवलगिरी' इमारतीत वास्तव्यास असणारे कॅप्टन श्री. स्मित यांचे चुलते श्री. किशोर मच्छार यांच्या निवासस्थानी जाऊन महापौरांनी भेट घेतली. त्यावेळी श्री. स्मित यांच्या प्रकृतीची माहिती घेत आस्थेने विचारपूस केली. श्री. स्मित यांच्या उत्तम आरोग्यासाठी व दीर्घायुष्यासाठी प्रार्थनाही केली. 🔷विशेष म्हणजे, मच्छार कुटुंबीयांचे हे निवासस्थान ज्या प्रभागात येते, तो प्रभाग क्रमांक १३२ हा स्वतः महापौर श्रीमती रितू तावडे यांचा नगरसेवक म्हणून प्रतिनिधित्व असलेला प्रभाग आहे. आपल्याच नगरसेवक प्रभागातील आंतरराष्ट्रीय पातळीवर नावाजलेल्या सुपुत्राच्या कुटुंबियांची भेट घेत महापौरांनी संपूर्ण प्रभाग आणि मुंबईकरांच्या वतीने मच्छार कुटुंबियांना पाठबळ दिले. 🔷याप्रसंगी आमदार श्री. पराग शाह, नगरसेवक श्री. धर्मेश गिरी, नगरसेविका श्रीमती राखी जाधव यांच्यासह परिसरातील अनेक मान्यवर व स्थानिक नागरिक उपस्थित होते. 🔷दुबईहून तेल अवीवला जाणाऱ्या फ्लायदुबईच्या विमानात ३० सप्टेंबर रोजी घडलेल्या जीवघेण्या प्रसंगात कॅप्टन श्री. स्मित मच्छार यांनी रक्ताच्या थारोळ्यात असतानाही असीम संयम दाखवत आणि विमानाचे यशस्वी इमर्जन्सी लँडिंग करून नवा इतिहास घडवला. त्यांच्या या धाडसाचे पंतप्रधान श्री. नरेंद्र मोदी यांच्यासह जगभरातील नेत्यांनी कौतुक केले आहे. 🔷या पार्श्वभूमीवर महापौर श्रीमती रितू तावडे यांनी मच्छार कुटुंबीयांशी संवाद साधत कॅप्टन श्री. स्मित यांच्या उपचारांची व प्रकृतीत होत असलेल्या सुधारणेची माहिती जाणून घेतली. — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 4, 2026

She also sought information about Captain Machchhar’s current health condition, his treatment and the improvement in his condition.

The incident

Machchhar was piloting the passenger aircraft, carrying 182 persons from Dubai to Tel Aviv, when he was allegedly attacked and stabbed by his co-pilot inside the cockpit. Despite suffering serious injuries and significant blood loss, Machchhar reportedly managed to open the cockpit door, allowing others to enter the area and overpower the attacker.

An Israeli doctor travelling as a passenger intervened during the emergency and helped restrain the alleged attacker, reports said.

Captain recounts cockpit struggle

Earlier, during a video call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Captain Machchhar reportedly recounted the moments inside the cockpit of Flight FZ1073, describing his struggle with the co-pilot as his “one last fight” after allegedly being attacked at cruising altitude.

Reports suggest that the co-pilot who attacked Machchhar with a knife was an Omani national, identified as Hamam al-Hammami.

Speaking to the Israeli Prime Minister, the captain said, “I had that one last fight left in me… call it personal or call it for people… if I don’t do it, I’m going to die.”

“That’s when I pushed against everything, I gave everything that I had, and just went for the door and opened the door,” he said. Passengers and crew members waiting outside then rushed into the cockpit.

Following the attack on the captain, the aircraft had reportedly plunged more than 14,000–17,000 feet during the incident before being stabilised.

The co-pilot was arrested and interrogated by Saudi authorities after the emergency landing. While the investigations into the matter is underway.

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