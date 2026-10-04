Flydubai Midair Attack: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Meets Family Of Injured Pilot Smit Machchhar In Ghatkopar

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Sunday visited the family residence of Captain Smit Machchhar, the pilot who saved nearly 174 passengers on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, in Ghatkopar. After meeting the family members of the captain, Wawde expressed her wishes for his good health and long life.
Tawde visits Machchhar’s family
A post on X showed Tawde, along with MLA Parag Shah, interacting with the captain’s uncle, Kishor Macchar. During the meeting, the mayor praised the pilot's bravery for saving the lives of passengers on board despite sustaining injuries in the attack.
She also sought information about Captain Machchhar’s current health condition, his treatment and the improvement in his condition.
The incident
Machchhar was piloting the passenger aircraft, carrying 182 persons from Dubai to Tel Aviv, when he was allegedly attacked and stabbed by his co-pilot inside the cockpit. Despite suffering serious injuries and significant blood loss, Machchhar reportedly managed to open the cockpit door, allowing others to enter the area and overpower the attacker.
An Israeli doctor travelling as a passenger intervened during the emergency and helped restrain the alleged attacker, reports said.
Captain recounts cockpit struggle
Earlier, during a video call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Captain Machchhar reportedly recounted the moments inside the cockpit of Flight FZ1073, describing his struggle with the co-pilot as his “one last fight” after allegedly being attacked at cruising altitude.
Reports suggest that the co-pilot who attacked Machchhar with a knife was an Omani national, identified as Hamam al-Hammami.
Speaking to the Israeli Prime Minister, the captain said, “I had that one last fight left in me… call it personal or call it for people… if I don’t do it, I’m going to die.”
“That’s when I pushed against everything, I gave everything that I had, and just went for the door and opened the door,” he said. Passengers and crew members waiting outside then rushed into the cockpit.
Following the attack on the captain, the aircraft had reportedly plunged more than 14,000–17,000 feet during the incident before being stabilised.
The co-pilot was arrested and interrogated by Saudi authorities after the emergency landing. While the investigations into the matter is underway.
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