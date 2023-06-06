Flood-mitigation steps taken in Mumbai suburbs: BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC said on Monday that it has taken flood-mitigation measures in several flood-prone areas of western suburbs. Goregaon Squatters Colony, Patkar Wadi in Malad (East), Santa Cruz, Cargo Nala, which is at Sahar, Andheri airport and Akurli Road in Kandivali (East) are some areas where the civic body has undertaken extensive works. The BMC claimed that it is still working on 31 waterlogging spots in western suburbs.

“The BMC has already completed desilting work in Mumbai and suburbs. The flood relief measures are being taken after considering theincrease in population and residential areas in the suburbs,” Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P Velrasu said.

Measure Taken By BMC

“Accordingly, cleaning of nullahs and their expansion is going on in BMC jurisdiction. Now the BMC has taken measures for citizens who live in low-lying areas of the suburbs, including Andheri Subway.”

The BMC has widened the 600mm storm water drain at Squatters Colony to 1,500mm. In Malad, the 600mm storm drain from COD Dwar to Kurar Manchubhai Road has been widened to 1,200mm. All the missing drainage lines in these areas have been connected and one complete drainage line has been constructed at Malad. The BMC claimed this will give big relief to Patkarwadi South resident.

Similarly, on the north side of Patkarwadi, a trench has been constructed to release water into Poisar River.

Box Drain Widened

Santacruz, which connects Swami-Vivekanand Road to Link Road, is a low-lying area where vehicular movement often comes to a halt during the monsoon. The BMC has widened the box drain here from 1.5 metres to 3 metres.

A four, five-metre-wide nullah adjacent to Sahar Village and Andheri cargo area has been widened to six to eight metres. Because of this, Sahar Village, International Airport (Cargo Department), Sahar Police Station, Sutar Pakhadi Police Station and Church PakhadiZone will not get flooded this year.

Akurli Road to Kandivali Station Road was also considered flood-prone. The BMC has widened the box drain at Akurli Road and the storm water drain on Akurli Road No 3, officials said.

