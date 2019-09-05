Flights delayed at Mumbai airport

Mumbai: Operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) were hit due to the downpour and fluctuating visibility. Both incoming and outgoing flights operations at the airport faced the impact as rain lashed in the city.

A spokesperson of the airport operator, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), said that the disruption was due to bad weather and proper precaution is being taken while operating the flights flying in and out of the airport.

According to flightradar24, a Swedish internet-based service that shows real-time commercial flight info on a map, about 114 arriving flights were delayed, with an average delay of five minutes and nine flights were cancelled which were arriving at Mumbai International airport.