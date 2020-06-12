Five accused arrested for theft test positive for COVID19

Five of the seven accused arrested by the Nehru Nagar police have been released on bail and shifted to a hospital after they were tested positive for COVID-19. "Following the positive test report, the police personnel who were in close contact with them have been quarantined as a precautionary measure," said an official.

The accused were arrested on Saturday and their swabs we're collected for COVID19 test. Their report which came on Wednesday proved five out of the seven have contracted the deadly virus. The Nehru Nagar police then showed their reports to the magistrate court which granted them bail and were shifted to JJ hospital for treatment. They will be rearrested after their treatment and post treatment quarantine period gets over," said an official.

According to the police, they registered an offence of house breaking after unidentified men broke into an electronic shop in Kurla east and decamped with electronic equipments worth Rs 5.5 lakh.

Within a week of incident the detection team of Nehru Nagar police station managed to arrested all the seven accused and recovered some part of stolen property as well.