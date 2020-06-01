Fishermen oppose seismic survey, nod to fishing in breeding season; stage black flag protest at sea fronts in Uttan

To register their opposition against the seismic oil survey and reduction of fishing ban period from 61 days to 47 days, hundreds of fishing community members including women and children gathered at various sea fronts across the coastal areas of Uttan near Bhayandar and launched a peaceful agitation by waving black flags and shouting slogans against the government on Monday.

To compensate for the 15-day loss of trade owing to a ban during the initial stages of the lockdown, the central government authorities have postponed the annual monsoon fishing ban to June 15 from the earlier June 1 in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

However, the state government has retained the 61-day ban period.