First Unity Mall In Maharashtra Takes Shape In Navi Mumbai, Boosting Local Businesses

CIDCO Bhavan | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: In a significant move to empower micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the Central government's budget announcement is coming to life with the construction of the first Unity Mall in Maharashtra.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled plans for Unity Malls in state capitals during the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24, and Navi Mumbai's Ulwe node has been chosen as the site for the project in the state.

CIDCO spearheads Unity Mall project

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has floated a tender to appoint a consultant – Architect for the preparation of a detailed project report for the construction of Unity Mall which will come up at Sector-12 in the Ulwe node of Navi Mumbai. The project would cost around ₹220 crores.

The Unity Mall initiative aims to provide a dedicated platform for small entrepreneurs, artisans, and weavers to showcase and sell their products. This is part of the broader One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, aligning with the government's strategy to promote specific products from each district and boost economic development.

“CIDCO, taking the lead in this initiative, has commenced the implementation process. The first step involves the appointment of project consultants, along with consultants for master planning, architectural, and structural design. This marks a crucial phase in bringing the Unity Mall vision to reality and fostering a new identity for MSMEs in the region,” said an official attached to the project.

About Unity Mall

The Unity Mall will serve as a comprehensive platform for promoting and selling handicrafts, Geographical Indication (GI) products, and other locally produced items. This inclusive approach aims to benefit not only entrepreneurs but also farmers and women self-help groups across all districts of Maharashtra.

The government's commitment to supporting local businesses is evident in the incentives announced for the establishment of Unity Malls in state capitals, major tourist centres, and financial capitals across the country. The proactive steps taken by CIDCO underscore the seriousness of the initiative and the potential positive impact on the economy.

As the project gains momentum, it is expected to provide a significant boost to the MSME sector, contribute to the success of the ODOP scheme, and offer a unique shopping experience for consumers looking to support local products. The Unity Mall initiative is poised to play a pivotal role in reshaping the economic landscape and creating opportunities for diverse local enterprises.