Navi Mumbai: Nexus Seawoods Mall Recreates Sun Temple of Konark Using Over 1 Lakh Cardboard Sheets

This Diwali, Nexus Seawoods in Navi Mumbai is ushering in the festivities with a distinctive initiative that embraces sustainability. In addition to the customary Diwali lights, the mall has unveiled a remarkable installation—a grand replica of Konark's mighty Sun Temple, crafted entirely from corrugated cardboard sheets. Crafted by more than 70 artisans, this installation seamlessly blends cultural representation with a commitment to sustainability.

The Sun Temple of Konark

The Sun Temple of Konark stands as a beacon, drawing devotees and art enthusiasts from across the globe. Recognized as one of the most iconic pieces of art, this chariot-shaped temple, intricately carved in stone, is hailed as a marvel of architecture. Nexus Seawoods, through this innovative installation, not only pays homage to this legendary temple but also endeavors to educate visitors about Indian culture while fostering a spirit of cultural exchange.

This artistic endeavor goes beyond traditional Diwali celebrations, offering a meaningful and visually captivating experience that resonates with the principles of sustainability and cultural appreciation. The cardboard rendition of Konark's Sun Temple at Nexus Seawoods stands as a testament to the convergence of art, tradition, and environmental consciousness, making this festive season truly special and thought-provoking for all who visit.

