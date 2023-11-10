Experience The Magic Of Navi Mumbai's Extravagant Diwali Pahat At Panvel's Wadale Lake

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: Experience the magic of 'Diwali Pahat,' a soulful musical concert gracing the serene Wadale Lake in Panvel. Hosted by the Panvel Municipal Corporation in collaboration with the Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board, this event promises a morning filled with harmonious melodies.

Details On Event

Join at 5:30 am on November 11 for this musical extravaganza that has captivated music lovers for seven consecutive years. Renowned singer Arya Ambekar, known for her remarkable performances on Zee Marathi Little Champ, will enchant the audience with her delightful tunes.

Entrance is free, and for tickets, connect with Abhishek Patwardhan at 9029580343, Rohit Jagtap at 8691930709, Abhishek Bhopi at 9820702043, or Akshay Singh at 9820838851.

