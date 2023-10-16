 Experience The Magic Of Munich In Navi Mumbai At Oktoberfest In Nexus Seawoods Mall
Experience The Magic Of Munich In Navi Mumbai At Oktoberfest In Nexus Seawoods Mall

Seawoods Grand Central Mall promises an unforgettable experience that will leave visitors craving for more which is scheduled on October 28 and 29 from 4 pm onwards at Airspace in the mall.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
Experience The Magic Of Munich In Navi Mumbai At Oktoberfest In Nexus Seawoods Mall

Navi Mumbai: Nexus Seawoods is holding the Indian version of Oktoberfest hosted at Nexus Seawoods Mall, Nerul in Navi Mumbai. Oktoberfest is an annual beer festival held in Munich, Germany. It has become an internationally recognized celebration of beer and Bavarian culture, and it has inspired similar beer festivals in many other parts of the world.

It's a time when people come together to enjoy good food, music, and, of course, beer in a festive and lively atmosphere.

Seawoods Grand Central Mall promises an unforgettable experience that will leave visitors craving for more which is scheduled on October 28 and 29 from 4 pm onwards at Airspace in the mall.

Navi Mumbai: 2 Booked For Holding Lavani Dancer Gautami Patil Event Without Permission
