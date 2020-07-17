First on FPJ: Aishwarya, Aaradhya shifted to Nanavati, confirms BMC

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aradhya were admitted to the Nanavati hospital after developing mild COVID-19 symptoms.
Civic officials confirmed the development stating they were shifted to the hospital on Friday evening. However, hospital officials were unavailable to comment.
This comes five days after both senior and junior Bachchan were admitted to the hospital after they showed mild symptoms of COVID-19 and were tested positive.
“Both mother and daughter showed mild symptoms and had breathing problems due to which they were rushed to the hospital. Currently they are stable,” said an official.
Earlier, Aishwarya and her daughter were tested negative but when their samples were taken for RT-PCR test, it was revealed that both are positive. However, both were asymptomatic due to which they were home quarantined after giving self-declaration to the BMC.
Meanwhile, the health condition of Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan is stable, said hospital sources.
Earlier, after the Bachchan clan tested positive, BMC had declared four bungalows of the family - Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak, and Vatsa - in Mumbai as containment zones and sealed them, a civic official said.
Civic employees sanitised the bungalows on Sunday and around 30 workers in these places were also screened for the coronavirus on Sunday, he added.
A BMC team went to the bungalows for sanitising them and also for contact tracing, an official said.
Security was also stepped up outside Bachchan's two bungalows in Juhu and outside the hospital, the police said.
Vishwas Mote, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, of BMC's K West ward said, "We had identified 54 close contacts, of whom 26 were high-risk contacts, and 28 were low-risk contacts. We tested the 26 high-risk contacts, and all have tested negative today."
Mote added, "The remaining 28 were low-risk contacts, and have been home quarantined. These low-risk contacts also include the people who may have come in contact with Abhishek Bachchan who had recently gone out for his film-related shooting. We are constantly monitoring the situation, as per the protocol."
