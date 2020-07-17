First on FPJ: Aishwarya, Aaradhya shifted to Nanavati, confirms BMC

“Both mother and daughter showed mild symptoms and had breathing problems due to which they were rushed to the hospital. Currently they are stable,” said an official.

Earlier, Aishwarya and her daughter were tested negative but when their samples were taken for RT-PCR test, it was revealed that both are positive. However, both were asymptomatic due to which they were home quarantined after giving self-declaration to the BMC.

Meanwhile, the health condition of Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan is stable, said hospital sources.

Earlier, after the Bachchan clan tested positive, BMC had declared four bungalows of the family - Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak, and Vatsa - in Mumbai as containment zones and sealed them, a civic official said.