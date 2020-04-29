First-ever civic CBSE and ICSE schools to conduct lottery admissions today

Mumbai: In a relief to parents and students seeking admissions to the first-ever CBSE board BMC school at Poonam Nagar, Jogeshwari East, the lottery round will be conducted on April 30, 2020 at 11 am at Radhakrishnan School Hall, Andheri east.

While lottery for admissions to the ICSE board Mumbai Public School (MPS) BMC school at Woollen Mill, Mahim will be drawn on April 30 at 11.30 am at the conference hall of G-North municipal ward.

Both the lottery rounds will be conducted offline and online via Zoom app following the terms of social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Two to four parents and children will pick lottery chits in the presence of school authorities and BMC education officers.

A maximum of 40 students will be admitted per class as the schools will cater from Junior Kg to Class 6 for now. Over 2,154 applications have been received for 320 seats in the CBSE BMC school at Poonam Nagar.