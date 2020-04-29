First-ever civic CBSE and ICSE schools to conduct lottery admissions today

Mumbai: In a relief to parents and students seeking admissions to the first-ever CBSE board BMC school at Poonam Nagar, Jogeshwari East, the lottery round will be conducted on April 30, 2020 at 11 am at Radhakrishnan School Hall, Andheri east.
While lottery for admissions to the ICSE board Mumbai Public School (MPS) BMC school at Woollen Mill, Mahim will be drawn on April 30 at 11.30 am at the conference hall of G-North municipal ward.
Both the lottery rounds will be conducted offline and online via Zoom app following the terms of social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Two to four parents and children will pick lottery chits in the presence of school authorities and BMC education officers.
A maximum of 40 students will be admitted per class as the schools will cater from Junior Kg to Class 6 for now. Over 2,154 applications have been received for 320 seats in the CBSE BMC school at Poonam Nagar.
In mid-March, around 250 parents underwent counselling sessions and document verification at the school. Nisar Khan, the civic officer managing admissions said, "The process was halted midway as the lockdown was imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic."
Similarly, around 343 applications have been received for 320 seats at the ICSE board BMC school at Mahim. Jyoti Vakharia. A teacher managing admissions said: "We will conduct lottery round only for admissions to junior kg, senior kg and Class 1.
For Class 2 to 6, we have received limited applications so we have already sent a google form to parents which they can fill and secure their seats." Both these schools are pilot projects of the BMC to venture and start CBSE and ICSE board curriculum in municipal schools for free.
