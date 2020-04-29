CBSE scotches rumours, says all exams to be conducted as per April 1 circular

On Wednesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said that board exams for class 10 and 12 to be conducted as per April 1 circular.
Taking to Twitter, CBSE wrote: "Recently there has been a lot of speculation regarding 10th CBSE Board exams. It is reiterated that the board's decision to take board exams for 29 subjects of class 10 and 12, stands the same as mentioned in circular dated 1st April 2020."
In its circular on April 1, CBSE had said that with regard to rescheduling board examinations for classes 10 and 12, it is informed that at this stage it is difficult for the Board to decide and announce the new schedule for examinations.
The board further said that any decision that the board will take with regard to the conduct of examinations will be taken by undertaking extensive consultation with higher education authorities and by keeping all aspects related to entrance exams, admissions dates, etc. in mind. The board said that it will give notice of about 10 days before starting the examination.
Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday requested the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' that class X and XII students of the CBSE should be promoted on the basis of internal exams only as conducting exams is not possible in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
