CBSE scotches rumours, says all exams to be conducted as per April 1 circular

In its circular on April 1, CBSE had said that with regard to rescheduling board examinations for classes 10 and 12, it is informed that at this stage it is difficult for the Board to decide and announce the new schedule for examinations.

The board further said that any decision that the board will take with regard to the conduct of examinations will be taken by undertaking extensive consultation with higher education authorities and by keeping all aspects related to entrance exams, admissions dates, etc. in mind. The board said that it will give notice of about 10 days before starting the examination.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday requested the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' that class X and XII students of the CBSE should be promoted on the basis of internal exams only as conducting exams is not possible in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.