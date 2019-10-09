Fire in Wadala slum after overhead wire explodes

Mumbai: Six people, including two women and four children (three girls and a one-year-old boy) were injured and a cat was electrocuted when a fire broke out in a Wadala slum on Wednesday. The fire reportedly occurred due to a short circuit followed by an explosion in the overhead high-tension power cable in Ganesh Nagar, Wadala East, according to the fire brigade. The one-year-old suffered 100 per cent burns and is critical. He is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of Sion hospital.

Another child, aged 2, and her mother, Jagruti Pandurang Chikate, 25, who sustained 25 and 45 per cent burns respectively, were reported to be in stable condition. The other injured woman, was identified as Jayshree Alankar Khargaonkar, 35.

According to the fire department, sparks from an overhead electricity wire started the fire in a slum around 2pm. "One fire engine was sent to the spot and firemen succeeded in extinguishing the flames by 2.30pm," said the fire officer.

Wadala Police said, an explosion occurred in a high-tension wire of Tata Power, located above the roof of a ground plus one home in Ganesh Nagar, which was followed by a short circuit in the electric wiring of the house. Locals called the fire brigade and rushed the six people to the King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM), Parel and the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, Sion.

Meanwhile, Tata Power has issued a statement regarding the incident: “On 9th October 2019 an unfortunate incident occurred at 13:29 hour wherein an electrical accident was reported in Wadala due to which 110 kv Trombay-Parel 4/Wadala 2 with 'C' phase tripped. A cat inadvertently came in contact with the high tension line, which created a flash near an unauthorized structure which injured 5 people at Ganesh Nagar, near Salt Pan, Wadala. This incident caused the tripping of the line.

"The injured people have been taken to the hospital (2 victims to KEM and 3 victims to Sion hospital). Tata Power’s line engineer too visited the hospital and enquired about the injured people.

"Tata Power keeps doing Jan Jagran Abhiyan (Public Awareness Campaign) around the areas of its transmission line. Tata Power has carried out Jan jagruti abhiyan in this locality as recently as 28th September 2019."