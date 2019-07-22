Fire breaks out in MTNL building in Bandra, 100 feared trapped

Mumbai: Fire broke out in a telephone exchange building in Mumbai Monday, civic officials said.
Fire broke out at the MTNL exchange building at S V Road in suburban Bandra in the afternoon, fire brigade sources said.
Fire engines have been rushed to the spot, an official said, adding there were no reports yet of anyone being injured in the incident.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)