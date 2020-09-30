Fire breaks out at company office in Thane West

A fire broke out at the office of a company in Thane West on Wednesday. The incident took place at the office of Raymond company in Thane West.
Fire tenders along with two fire engines, two rescue vehicles and one water tanker reached the spot. Police and Regional Disaster Management Cell officials are present at spot. No casualties and injuries have been reported so far. Firefighting operation is underway.
Further details are awaited.
