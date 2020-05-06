Fire breaks out at a residential building near Wankhede stadium in Mumbai

On Wednesday, a fire broke out at a residential building near Wankhede stadium in South Mumbai, this is the second fire in two days.
The fire broke out in one of the apartments on the second floor of Vishnu Mahal located opposite Wankhede stadium. No casualties have been reported so far. Currently, the situation is under control and cooling operation is underway, said one of the resident. More details awaited.
On Tuesday, a fire broke out at an apartment located in an eleven-story building on Nepean Sea Road in south Mumbai. There were no casualties in the mishap. After broke out two women got trapped on the upper floors of the building and who were later rescued by the fire brigade.
The fire erupted at around 4.40 am in the flat located on the sixth floor of Atlas building and gutted its two bedrooms, electric wiring and installations, wooden beds, bedding, furniture, and clothing. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.
