Fire breaks out residential building at Nepean Sea road in Mumbai

A fire broke out at a residential building at Nepean Sea road in south Mumbai on Monday morning.
Fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the fire at the 6th floor of Atlas Apartments at Nepean Sea road. The reason behind the incident could not be known so far. More details are awaited.
