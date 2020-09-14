Final year exams: Local administration to help students facing technical issues, says University of Mumbai

Mumbai: The students, teachers and degree colleges are preparing for the final year exams of the University of Mumbai (MU) to be conducted online from October 1 to 17. While, students have raised concerns such as lack of accessibility to the internet, absence of computers or electric supply cuts, colleges and teachers are finding ways how to tackle these issues and help students to appear for exams.

Sudhakar Joseph, a final year student of engineering said, "I have returned to my native village due to the lockdown. I do not have a stable internet connection in my village so I do not want to risk appearing for my final exam from home. I am planning to appear for the exam from a relative's house where there is a fast speed WiFi connection and backup inverter in case of electric power failure."

While, Dhanashree Tanawade, a final year student of management studies, said, "I live in Mumbai but due to the rains we have been experiencing frequent power failures. I do not want to take any chances at home by appearing for my online exams in an uncertain situation. I hope the university helps me in some way or else I will have to appear for my exam from a friend's place or an internet cyber cafe."

In order to help students, MU has directed colleges to make alternative arrangements for those who do not have the facility to take online exams from home. The local administration should be requested by contacting the concerned collector, tehsildar, police and electricity department if their assistance is required.

For students who cannot appear online either from home or an alternative arrangement, some colleges are considering the option of opening up computer labs to allow them to appear for exams while maintaining safety measures in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation.