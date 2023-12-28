'Fight Of Ideologies…Together We Will Win': Rahul Gandhi Sounds Poll Bugle At Massive Rally In Maharashtra's Nagpur

X

Nagpur: Addressing a massive rally under the banner ‘Hai Taiyaar Hum’ on Congress's 139th foundation day in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ideological mentor RSS as the grand old party gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Rahul highlighted that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would represent a clash of two distinct ideologies.

“You do not fear anyone...this is a fight of ideologies...together we are going to win elections in Maharashtra and the country," said Rahul.

Distinguishing ideologies, Rahul stated that the BJP's ideology revolves around top-down orders, contrasting it with the Congress, where even a party worker can question decisions. He reiterated the Congress ideology, envisioning a country run by the people, emphasising that the fight for independence was not just against the British but also against the collaboration with Rajas and Maharajas.

#WATCH | "You do not fear anyone...This is a fight of ideologies...Together we are going to win elections in Maharashtra and the country," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Congress' 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally in Maharashtra's Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/gHNr4CKQas — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

#WATCH | At Congress' 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally in Nagpur, Rahul Gandhi says, "People think the freedom struggle was only against Britishers, no, it was also against the kings and rulers. Kings had a partnership with the British... Congress fought against that partnership for the… pic.twitter.com/Dmskr2wu0l — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

Sense of enslavement in the BJP: Rahul

He shared insights from a former Congress member now in the BJP, who mentioned the challenges of survival within the BJP. According to the member, there is a sense of enslavement in the BJP, where orders come from the top, leaving little room for dissent.

“A BJP MP, who was earlier with the Congress, recently told me that it is difficult to survive in BJP…he told me that …BJP me “gulami chalti hai”… orders come from top and we have no say… we have no choice but to follow the orders”

#WATCH | At Congress' 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally in Nagpur, Rahul Gandhi says, "A BJP MP, who was previously in Congress, told me that 'ghulami' works in BJP..." pic.twitter.com/AD7kxzvvJR — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

Rahul accuses RSS of taking India back to pre-Independence era

Speaking further at the rally, the Congress leader emphasised that the party aims to empower people, citing examples like the white revolution led by women, the green revolution by farmers, and the IT revolution by youth. He criticised the BJP for benefiting a few billionaires and accused the RSS of taking India back to the pre-Independence era.

Party president, Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking on Congress's 139th foundation day talked about the commitment to parliamentary democracy and equality. He said, "There are two ideologies in Nagpur. One ideology is progressive, which belongs to Baba Saheb Ambedkar. On the other side is RSS, which is destroying the nation."

#WATCH | At Congress' 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally, party president Mallikarjun Kharge says,"...There are two ideologies in Nagpur. One ideology is progressive, which belongs to Baba Saheb Ambedkar. On the other side is RSS, which is destroying the nation." pic.twitter.com/0PgPNgrKrO — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

Earlier in the day, Kharge, along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, hoisted the national flag at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi Ji and Congress President @kharge Ji have arrived at Nagpur airport.



All set for the Grand rally of Congress on 139th Foundation Day. 🔥



Nagpur, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/JJKEbKk0hu — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) December 28, 2023

Nana Patole likened the Congress ideology to that of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar, expressing the intention to oust the BJP, drawing parallels to ending British rule. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar echoed the call to "Save Congress, save India" at the rally.