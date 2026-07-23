FDA's Major Crackdown In Mumbai! BMC Canteen Sealed At Civic Body HQ After Finding Hygiene Lapses |

Mumbai: In a major crackdown, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sealed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) canteen at the BMC Headquarters on Thursday during an inspection as part of its ongoing hygiene and food safety drive.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The FDA sealed the BMC canteen at the BMC Headquarters during an inspection as part of its action pic.twitter.com/nGV13AnfkZ — IANS (@ians_india) July 23, 2026

Inspection follows complaint

The inspection at the headquarters followed reports that a fly was found in a glass of milk served at the canteen. Subsequently, FDA officials reached the canteen and conducted a detailed inspection, which led to its sealing, reported NDTV Profit.

Notice issued to canteen operator

Following a five-hour inspection at the headquarters, FDA officials issued a notice to the canteen operator, Kamal Caterers, directing it to halt all activities at the canteen.

Moreover, the BMC’s Health and Labour Department has also imposed a penalty of about Rs 50,000 on the canteen.

Statewide hygiene drive

Meanwhile, the FDA inspections are part of its surprise drive at multiple establishments following serious lapses in food safety and hygiene standards.

Read Also KEM Hospital Canteen Licence Suspended After FDA Finds Hygiene Violations, Orders Closure

A few days ago, the FDA conducted a thorough inspection of King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital’s canteen and ordered the suspension of its operations after major food safety violations were found.

The officials also suspended the licence of the canteen operator, Stany Caterers, which operates from the ground floor of the Old Nurses' Home building at KEM Hospital in Parel.

Food samples sent for testing

According to reports, during the inspection, FDA officials, under the directions of IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, who assumed office as Maharashtra FDA Commissioner in May, collected four food samples for laboratory analysis. The samples included prepared rice, mixed pulses bhaji, kabuli chana used as a raw material, and refined sunflower oil.