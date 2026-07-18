KEM Hospital Canteen Licence Suspended After FDA Finds Hygiene Violations, Orders Closure |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business licence of the canteen operating at Mumbai's KEM Hospital and ordered an immediate halt to its operations after an inspection revealed unhygienic conditions and multiple violations of food safety norms.

Action Against Catering Contractor At Parel Hospital

The action was taken against the catering contractor operating the canteen from the ground floor of the Old Nurses' Home building at KEM Hospital in Parel. The inspection was conducted by the FDA's Zone 3 team on July 15.

According to FDA officials, the canteen was found to be functioning in unhygienic conditions in violation of provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards Regulations. Based on the findings, the Food Safety Officer issued a Stop Business Notice, while the Designated Officer suspended the food business licence with immediate effect.

Four Food Samples Sent For Laboratory Testing

During the inspection, the FDA collected four food samples for laboratory analysis. These included cooked rice, mixed pulses bhaji, raw kabuli chana, and refined sunflower oil. The samples have been sent for testing, and further action will be taken based on the laboratory reports.

The FDA's action comes days after a dead worm was allegedly found in the chole-rice served to nursing students at the hospital's nursing college on July 13. The incident came to light after a photograph of the contaminated food went viral on social media. The hospital administration subsequently initiated an internal inquiry and decided to issue a show-cause notice to the catering contractor.

Hospital Says No Health Complaints Reported

Hospital officials said no student reported food poisoning, diarrhoea, dehydration or any other health complications following the incident. Nursing college Principal Shraddha Jadhav had earlier stated that the mess contractor and the sister-in-charge were summoned and instructed to maintain strict hygiene standards and ensure the quality of food served to students.

KEM Hospital, one of Maharashtra's largest government-run tertiary care hospitals and medical colleges, caters to thousands of patients, staff, students and visitors every day. The canteen serves hospital employees, patients' relatives and attendants.

Earlier this week, the FDA also suspended the food business licences of three prominent eateries in South Mumbai after inspections revealed serious hygiene and food safety violations posing a potential risk to public health.

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