Mumbai Ticketless Travel Drops Nearly 22 Per Cent After Railway Penalty Doubles To ₹500 Under Jan Vishwas Act

Mumbai's suburban railways recorded a sharp decline in ticketless travel after the minimum penalty was doubled under the Jan Vishwas Act | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 18, 2026: The number of ticketless travellers on Mumbai's suburban railway network has dropped significantly after the implementation of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026, which doubled the minimum penalty for travelling without a ticket from Rs 250 to Rs 500, apart from the applicable fare.

Data from Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) shows a combined decline of nearly 22% in ticketless travel cases in the period immediately after the new penalty came into force.

Cases Decline Across Railways

On Central Railway's Mumbai Division, ticket-checking staff detected 1,14,528 ticketless passengers between June 1 and June 19, recovering Rs 6.15 crore in fines. In the next period, from June 20 to July 9, the number of cases fell to 96,026, a decline of about 16%, while fine collection increased to Rs 6.98 crore due to the higher penalty.

Western Railway's Mumbai suburban section also witnessed a sharper impact. Ticketless travel cases dropped from 1,79,547 to 1,34,318, a fall of around 25%. Fine collection, however, rose slightly from Rs 2.81 crore to Rs 2.88 crore.

Higher Fine Acts As Deterrent

The figures suggest that the higher penalty is beginning to act as a deterrent, with fewer commuters taking the risk of travelling without tickets. At the same time, railway earnings from penalties have remained strong despite the reduction in offenders.

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Across both railway zones, ticketless travel cases declined from 2,94,075 to 2,30,344, a drop of nearly 21.7%. Railway officials are likely to continue intensive ticket-checking drives to sustain compliance and improve revenue while encouraging passengers to purchase valid tickets before boarding trains.

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