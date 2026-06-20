Mumbai Local Travel Without Ticket? Indian Railways Doubles Fine To ₹500 From June 20

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Mumbai: Are you a local train traveller and thinking of travelling ticketless? Doing so will now cost you Rs 500. Indian Railways has doubled the minimum penalty for travelling without a valid ticket from Rs 250 to Rs 500, effective June 20, 2026. The revised penalty has been introduced under the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026, as part of efforts to curb unauthorised travel and improve compliance with railway rules.

"Passengers are hereby informed that, as per the provisions of the 𝐉𝐚𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐭, 2026, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐦 𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 137 𝐚𝐧𝐝 138 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐭, 1989, 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 ₹250 𝐭𝐨 ₹500, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 20 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 2026," the official account of the Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai division, Central Railway, posted on X.

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Appeal to passengers

"Passengers are requested to travel with a valid ticket and comply with all railway rules and regulations to avoid penalties. Your cooperation helps ensure a safe, smooth, and comfortable journey for all," they added.

Offences covered under rules

The revised penalty applies to passengers travelling without a valid ticket or pass. Under Section 137 of the Railways Act, offences such as travelling without a proper ticket, reusing an already used ticket or pass, or violating railway travel rules are treated as fraudulent travel and can attract penalties.

Fare and excess charges

Besides the Rs 500 minimum penalty, offenders will be required to pay the applicable fare and excess charges. If the boarding station cannot be determined, the fare may be calculated from the train's originating station or the last ticket-checking point.

Scale of ticketless travel

In May, the Central Railway zone collected Rs 40.85 crore in penalties from 4.96 lakh ticketless passengers, highlighting the scale of the issue.