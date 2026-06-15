FDA Crackdown On Adulterated & Banned Food In Vasai-Virar: 18 Shops Sealed, ₹14 Lakh Worth Goods Confiscated | file pic

Vasai: Following strict directives from Tukaram Mundhe, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a massive crackdown has been launched against adulterated and banned food products within the jurisdiction of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation.

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FDA crackdown intensifies

Over the last 18 days, the FDA has intensified its operations, leading to significant seizures and the sealing of several establishments. A total of 18 shops have been sealed, and adulterated goods valued at approximately Rs. 14 lakh have been confiscated.

Massive edible oil seizure

In one operation, FDA teams raided three different establishments in the Jumhapalika jurisdiction. A staggering 4,798 kilograms of edible oil, worth Rs. 9,14,698, was seized. The oil was found stored in old and reused tins that are hazardous to human health. Furthermore, officials suspect the oil does not meet government safety standards, and samples have been sent for lab analysis. This major operation took place as part of the campaign that began on May 27, in response to Mundhe's call to take direct action against those playing with citizens' health.

Ice cream raids intensified

The FDA is also keeping a close watch on ice cream factories and shops, as consumption rises during the summer months. During recent raids officials seized 986 liters of ice cream valued at Rs. 1,97,200. Authorities suspect this ice cream was not produced in adherence to standard quality norms.

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Banned gutkha action

Under the ongoing 'Raid on Banned Food Substances' campaign, the administration is targeting not only adulterated food but also banned products like gutkha and pan masala. 18 shops selling banned gutkha have been sealed. In connection with these cases, authorities have seized goods worth Rs. 2,10,571 and arrested 19 individuals.

Official statement

Venktesh Chavan, Assistant Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration Palghar, emphasized the administration's resolve, stating, “The campaign against food adulteration has been intensified. Special teams have been deployed to conduct raids across various locations. Strict action will be taken if any food adulteration or sale of banned products is found within the Vasai-Virar municipal area. This campaign will continue in the future.”